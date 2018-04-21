Attack on singer: BTech student held for managing gangster Dilpreet’s FB pages

Police have arrested a 19-year-old BTech student for allegedly uploading and managing content on the Facebook account of gangster Dilpreet Singh, who had claimed to have shot at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and his friend.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh, is a first-year BTech student of Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur, Punjab. He was arrested from Dara Studio in Phase 6, Mohali, following secret information, police said, adding that Kuldeep worked as a “cyber marshal” for the gangster.

Gangster Dilpreet Singh had taken to the social media hours after Parmish and his friend Kulwant Singh Chahal were shot at in Sector 74, Mohali, on the intervening night of April 13 and 14, while returning from an event in Chandigarh.

A day later, Dilpreet had again taken to Facebook threatening to strike again and firing 500 bullets to kill Parmish. He had even named his accomplices who were with him at the time of attack as Akash Maharastar, Harinder Singh Maharastar and Sukhpreet Singh Buddha. His Facebook page has 11,506 followers.

“Kuldeep was uploading content and managing around 11 Facebook accounts of Dilpreet Singh alias Baba,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali.

Police said Kuldeep used to upload content on the Facebook pages to instil fear in the audience’s minds, and issue threats to extort money.

They said mostly youths were working for various gangsters in Punjab and handling their social media accounts.

“We appeal to the youth to refrain from sharing and uploading posts of gangsters, as they are also liable to criminal action,” the SSP said, adding that, “Anyone found posting videos or pictures of weapons or highlighting activities of gangsters will face action.”