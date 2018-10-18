Auto drivers’ gang involved in snatching cases busted in Ludhiana, 8 held

Ludhiana police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a three-wheeler gang with the arrest of eight snatchers, who used to steal mobile phones and cash from the on-board passengers. As many as 23 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

The accused are Anil Kumar of Vishal Colony in Kakowal; Raj Prasad of Adarsh Nagar near Samrala Chowk; Radhe Mahato and Sandeep Kumar of Islam Ganj; Giyan Chand of Satguru Nagar; Kuldeep Singh and Babu Singh of Deep Nagar; and Sunny Kumar of Manohar Nagar.

Three teams led by assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Sukhwinder Singh, Dharminder Singh and constable Bhupinder Jaggi had set up check points near civil hospital, Cheema Chowk and Suffian Chowk and arrested the gang members from there.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Gurpreet Singh said Anil was the kingpin of the gang.

“These accused used to board passengers on their three-wheelers and steal mobile phones and cash,” he added.

“There are dozens of theft and snatching case already registered against them at different police stations. As of the now, the oldest case traced against these members is of 2014,” the ADCP said.

He said the accused had come in contact with each other during their imprisonment.

Kingpin bought car by selling stolen mobiles

The ADCP said Anil Kumar had recently purchased a new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car — which also has been impounded — from the money they got by selling the stolen mobile phones.

He added that the gang had hired purchase to finance the car and paid Rs 4 lakh in cash. He said the accused used to park their three-wheelers at the city railway station.

“At 7am, Anil used to pick the gang members in his car and drop them at the railway station. From there, each of them would go to different locations and board passengers. At 7pm, they used to again gather at the railway station and Anil dropped them at their homes,” the additional deputy commissioner said.

“Raj Prasad used to collect the stolen mobile phones from other members and go to Delhi to sell them,” he added.

The ADCP said the accused will be produced in court on Thursday.

“They will be interrogated. There are chances of more recoveries,” he added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 12:52 IST