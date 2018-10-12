Bargari protesters to mark 3rd anniversary on October 14

Anti-sacrilege protesters staging a sit-in at Bargari since June 1 will organise a function to observe the third death anniversary of the two victims of Behbal Kalan police firing at the Bargari grain market in Faridkot on October 14 (Sunday). Sikh radical outfits will hold a protest at the Kotkapura Chowk in the morning.

The families of the victims, Gurjit Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, would be honoured at the function. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the AAP state leadership and other Sikh organisations will also join the protest. Parallel Akal Takht jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, who is the main face behind the sit-in, said, “Three years on, subsequent governments have failed to give justice to families of both victims.”

To boost security, Faridkot police have deputed around 2,000 cops at Bargari and in Kotkapura. SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “We have prepared a route plan. Thirty checkpoints will be set up in the district.”

Meanwhile, the district administration is in receipt of more applications seeking compensation for being injured in the firing. In August, the state government had given compensation of either ₹50 lakh or ₹60 lakh to people, depending on severity of the injury.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 08:49 IST