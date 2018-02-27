Bathinda: Probe says AAP MLA had dual vote in 2014, not in 2017 polls

Bathinda deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Diprava Lakra has sent a report regarding the dual vote controversy of AAP leader and Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur to the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO).

It contains the inquiry report conducted by Talwandi Sabo sub-divisional magistrate-cum-electoral registration officer, representation made by the MLA and Lakra’s observation.

In his observation, Lakra said Kaur was not having dual vote during the 2017 assembly polls, said an official privy to the report. “She had dual vote during the Talwandi Sabo assembly bypoll in 2014, but the vote with father’s name Amarjit Singh, who had adopted her, was declared absent vote in August 2014 and it was deleted in 2015,” said the official.

Though the SDM had indicted MLA of having dual vote, his report is not clear if she had dual vote in 2017 too. The SDM report has indicted MLA for deliberately making false statement before competent authorities.

When contacted, Lakra said he has sent the report to CEO and can’t reveal its content. The DC said he has only added some facts to throw more light on the issue and hasn’t made any comment.

The controversy had erupted in August 2014 when Kaur contested the Talwandi Sabo assembly bypoll. Though complaints were filed against her candidature in 2014 and 2017 assembly polls, these objections were not considered.

Another complaint was made to the Punjab CEO in August 2017 by a Bathinda-based former AAP leader who alleged that a thorough probe was not conducted as recommended by the Talwandi Sabo returning officer in 2014. Following this, an inquiry was conducted again and the SDM submitted report on February 8.

Kaur, however, has denied the dual vote allegations in the past.