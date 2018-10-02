Canada believes in united India, but our people have more freedom: Envoy

Canadian high commissioner in India, Nadir Patel, on Monday stated that his country firmly believes in united India, but also gives its citizens the freedom of expression. He was commenting on pro-Khalistan activities by a section of Sikh diaspora in Canada.

On a query regarding the pro-khalistan activities in Canada after paying obeisance at Golden Temple here, he said, “This is the topic that was also discussed between prime minister Justin Trudeau and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh a few months ago. Canada firmly believes in united India. We will continue to cooperate with Indian agencies on security.”

“But at the same time, we have freedom of expression laws of Canada as well,” he said.

He visited Golden Temple with his family and they also performed ‘sewa’ at the langar hall. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal felicitated the envoy with a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour).

He said Canada-Punjab relations are very strong as Punjabis live there in sizeable number. “We have one of the strongest education systems in the world. But we want Canadian students to study here in Punjab as well.”

‘Partition a tragic moment in history’

He also visited Indo-Pak Partition museum at Town Hall and spent about an hour. He left a note on the ‘tree of hope’: “A truly inspiring exhibit that preserves and shares awareness of a very important and emotional and at times tragic moment in history.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 09:04 IST