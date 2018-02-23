Capt Amarinder-led committee clears 6 names for PPSC, 2 for info panel

A high-powered committee, headed by Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday recommended six names to governor VP Singh Badnore for appointment as members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The committee also recommended two names for appointment as information commissioners.

The names nominated for the PPSC (official members) include serving IAS officer Amar Partap Singh Virk, son of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Mann) president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Gurpartap Singh Mann, PhD degree holder Jamit Kaur Teji, former IG Lok Nath Angra and dean for postgraduate studies at Punjab Agricultural University professor Neelam Grewal .

Supreet Ghuman’s name has been forwarded for the post of non-official member. Ghuman is a techie and also has a law degree.

The committee has also recommended the names of Khushwant Singh, former journalist who had written the chief minister’s authorised biography, and Sanjeev Garg, a Patiala-based Congress leader.

The committee, comprising the CM, speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana KP Singh and leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, considered the names of candidates shortlisted by the search committee before making the recommendation to the governor.

During deliberations, Khaira objected to the inclusion of Angra claiming that another shortlisted candidate was better qualified for the post.

While Khaira’s dissent on the matter was recorded, Angra’s name was agreed upon by the CM and the speaker.

The committee for the appointment of information commissioners included the CM, cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Khaira. The leader of opposition raised an objection to the inclusion of Garg but since the majority view of the committee was in his favor, his name was recommended.

Later, Khaira claimed the chief minister has taken the majoritarian route instead of consensus to appoint six members to PPSC and two RTI commissioners. “I have recorded my dissenting note against undeserving candidates but unfortunately the government went ahead with pre-decided names throwing the high court directions to the wind,” said Khaira. He said he will make public more details on Friday.