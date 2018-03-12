Capt Amarinder Singh to launch drug-free Punjab campaign on March 23

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will launch a statewide drug-free Punjab campaign from Khatkar Kalan on March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The Drug Abuse Prevention Officers Programme will be a multi-pronged module to fight drug abuse, rehabilitation of addicts and motivating vulnerable youngsters to stay away from drugs.

Special task force (STF) inspector general Balkar Sidhu on Monday held a meeting with Bathinda zone inspector general MS Chhina, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar and Mansa districts to review preparations for programme launch.

As part of the campaign, the state has already initiated a move to form local teams known as drug abuse prevention officers at the village-level roping in government officials and people as volunteers whose task would be to keep a vigil in their localities and villages for drug-free “mohallas”.

The other tasks of the teams would be to facilitate in de-addiction and spread anti-drug awareness as a preventive measure.

The programme will also be launched in other districts of the state.