CBSE decision: Amritsar students protest, say no to retest

Cries of ‘we want justice’ were heard at the Hall Gate on Saturday morning as hundreds of students gathered here to protest against the re-examination of Class-10 maths and Class-12 economics papers. The students also jammed traffic for some time.

Angadpreet Singh, a Class 12 student of DAV public school, said, “We were shocked after hearing the news of re-examination. Why should we suffer just because a handful of students got the leaked paper before the examination?” He said the government should not play with their lives.

“We had been under pressure right from the beginning of the session. We were relieved after giving the exam. But the news of re-examination came to us as a shock,” he said and added that the government should punish the real culprits instead of announcing re-examination.

The students said the education Board should also take accountability for the paper leak. “It is impossible that the Board was not aware of the leakage. They should have cancelled the papers in the morning,” they said.

They said they would continue their protest till the government withdraws the decision of re-examination.

Protest by Cong members

Members of the women wing of the Punjab congress, led by its state president Mamta Dutta, also protested against the leakage of the CBSE and SSC exam papers, Aadhar data and election data at the Hall gate.

Dutta said the papers were leaked due to the negligence of the CBSE and instead of taking action against the culprits, the board announced re-examination. “The government is playing with the hard work of the students,” she said.

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has failed to win the trust of the country’s people. “Due to the poor working of the government not only the CBSE and SSC exam papers were leaked, but Aadhar and election data was also leaked,” she said.