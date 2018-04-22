Chandigarh: Paraplegic artist finds passion in recreating nature on canvas

City based lawyer-cum-painter Abhimanyu Sekhon proves that one needs just passion to pursue what they love. Notwithstanding paraplegia, 27-year-old Sekhon has created a whole world on canvas.

Sekhon’s paintings are being exhibited at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10. Having exhibited his work across the country, this is his fifth solo exhibition, and fourth in the city.

Son of a birdwatcher and geography professor, Sekhon travels to various locations, takes pictures, and then paints over the weekends. Nature plays a dominant part in all of his paintings.

Visitors viewing paintings by Abhimanyu Sekhon in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Anil Dayal/HT)

“I began painting around 9 years ago. It is because nature is beautiful, colourful and vibrant. Green and yellow are two colours I use the most while painting nature and landscapes,” he says.

Unable to choose a favourite from his work, he says, “I have worked hard on each one of these paintings. I love them all.”

Sekhon paints using water colours and acrylic colours. His other interests include shooting that he has competed it in the past. Why does he paint? “It has a very calming effect on the mind, and I love colours,” he says.