Chandigarh ties up with higher education dept to promote digital locker

Aiming to promote ‘digital locker’, an ambitious project of the Central government, the administration has tied up with the higher education department for the benefit of students.

The project which was launched three years back enables people to store digitalised copies of important documents online.The move will benefit the students, who will take admissions in colleges from new session as they will be able to avail the facility. The administration is also trying to expand the project for schools students.

Arjun Sharma, director information technology, Chandigarh administration said, “So far, over 10,000 people have registered under the project.Our aim is to have at least two lakh people registered within the next one month.”

“We tied up with higher education department so that students just have to give their digital locker number instead of carrying all the certificates,” said Sharma.

“Under the project, the residents can also store scanned or digitalised copies of important documents like academic certificates, driving licence, passport etc,” he said. The campaign has been launched through radio as well, said Sharma.

Store e-documents

The digital locker is used to store e-documents issued by different departments. The users will have to sign in to avail the service. The online personal space will be linked to the Aadhaar card number of each individual. This will also provide a secure access to the government-related documents, making it easy for people to utilise different services.The residents can register on digitallocker.gov.in or digilocker.gov.in.

KNOW ABOUT DIGITAL LOCKER

For residents

Aadhaar card and Aadhaar-linked mobile number required to sign up

To login, enter the Aadhaar number

A one-time password will be sent to the user

Enter the OTP and an account will be created

User can view the e-documents uploaded by him or by the government department

User can share private documents by linking the e-document to the email address of the requester

For issuer

An issuer needs to register on digital locker system to get a unique issuer identification number

Once the ID is assigned, user can upload documents in a standard format in the designated repository

Each document uploaded in the repository will have a unique number comprising issuer ID, document type and document ID.

The URI document will then be pushed to the user’s digital locker