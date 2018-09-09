Chandigarh youth awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment for looting Rs 400, mobile

A local court on Saturday awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to a 20-year-old youth in a robbery case.

The court of additional sessions judge Sanjiv Joshi held Sunil Kumar of Sector 26 guilty under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for looting an auto driver and his brother of Rs 400 and a mobile phone at knifepoint in January this year.

Manimajra resident Devinder Singh along with his brother Kapil was returning home in his auto-rickshaw on the intervening night of January 28 and 29 when Sunil and a juvenile signalled him to stop near Bapu Dham Colony around 1am, the complaint stated.

After getting in the auto, the juvenile caught hold of Kapil and pointed a knife at him. The duo then asked Devinder to hand over all his belongings. When he refused, the juvenile forcibly took out his wallet from his pocket. The wallet contained Rs 400 besides documents. The duo also snatched Kapil’s mobile phone.

The two were later identified and arrested and a case was registered at the IT Park police station. The trial against the minor is on in the juvenile court.

Meanwhile, after hearing the arguments, the court convicted Sunil.

