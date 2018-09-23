Change self before trying to change the world

After shampooing my hair I normally let it dry naturally and don’t opt for the hair dryer. One busy morning when I finally got to my dresser, I realised that my dried hair was looking unusually dishevelled and untidy. I picked up my comb and slowly untangled it.

Looking at my hair in the mirror, slowly getting into some semblance of an order, a strange thought came to me. I saw my reflection with untidy and unruly hair. To set my reflection right, did I have to work on the reflection? No! I just had to comb my hair; I had to set myself right. The reflection was after all, a mere reflection! It would be, just what I was!

Strangely everyone talks about improving the society, or improving others. But, the solution to the problem lies within us; within each one of us. The society is a reflection of us. It is the sum total of what we are. What each one of us needs to do is work on himself or herself. If everyone is good; how can society be not good?

Just a sip of saline water or milk from a glass tells us what the glass contains. Similarly, each one of us is representative of the society in which we live.

There is an anecdote wherein Krishna asked Duryodhana to go out into the city and bring one good man. Conversely he told Yudhistira to bring one bad man. Both returned empty handed. Duryodhana said that he could not find a single good man; everyone around was evil. Why? Because he was evil himself! He could only see a reflection of himself in everyone he viewed. Resultantly he said, “There is only one good man and that is me! Rest, all are evil.”

Yudhistira on the other hand said that he could find only good men everywhere. He could not find a single bad man. Why? Because he was goodness personified. He saw goodness in all because he was good. He exclaimed, “Everyone is good! I could not find anyone as bad as myself!”

This is the difference … Arrogance on one hand and humility on the other at their zenith!

A wise man once sighed out loud and said, “Oh God! What is the world coming to? Why don’t you do something?” And God whispered, “I did my part. I sent you. Now it is your turn …” Let’s not sit around and complain. Let’s get up and be the change we want.

The poet Mirza Ghalib said, Umar bhar Ghalib yahi bhool karta raha,Dhool chehre pe thi, Aur aaina saaf karta raha! (Ghalib realised that all through his life he had been wiping the mirror to clean his image. All he should have done, was clean his face and his image would be clean! )

Often, people try to reform the world outside, without making any proportionate or even minimal effort to reform themselves. For, it is far easier to give advice and admonish others, than to take the advice and improve ourselves. The best we can do is set ourselves right. Later we can set about reforming others on the planet.

Perhaps the best way to improve the self is to identify and admit one’s vices. Once we concede to ourselves that we have these vices, it is easier to tackle them. A mental resolve to leave one vice and stick to the practise, till one is totally rid of it, is a very good way of taking the bull by the horns. For instance, if a person is used to telling lies and decides to stop lying, many other vices will automatically disappear. Try it …

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 09:18 IST