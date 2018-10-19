Chargesheet filed against gangster Dilpreet, aide for shooting at Punjabi Singer Parmish

The Mohali police have submitted the challan against gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan and his aide Arun Kumar alias Sunny for shooting at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma.

The duo has been charged with murder attempt on Parmish and his friend Kulwant Singh in April this year. In the challan, the police have said Dilpreet was the mastermind in the case and he was assisted by four others.

The two have been booked under 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and the Arms Act.

Dilpreet had taken to the social media hours after the shooting at in Sector 74, Mohali, on the intervening night of April 13 and 14, while the victims were returning from an event in Chandigarh.

“Dilpreet had received Rs 10 lakh from Parmish as extortion money, of which he had spent Rs 6 lakh. The remaining amount had been recovered,” a cop said.

Was arrested in encounter

Dilpreet was arrested after an encounter at the back side of the Sector 43 bus terminal in Chandigarh on July 10. He figures among 17 A-category gangsters of Punjab Police.

Hailing from Dhahan village near Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar, he is named as an accused in 16 cases.

Punjab Police sources said he is into extortion and contract killing.

Police also claim that Dilpreet took to crime to avenge an assault in the village, but now has links with the gangster Vicky Gounder gang. Dilpreet had escaped while being taken back to jail from a Rupnagar court in May 2016.

Meanwhile, Arun Kumar, alias Sunny, of Nangal was arrested from his village for harbouring Dilpreet and arranging Wi-Fi devices for him in the name of labourers working with him in a construction company. Arun was working as a grader machine operator with a private company that constructs roads in Haryana’s Yamunanagar.

After his arrest, cops had filed a challan against Dilpreet in the first week of October for demanding Rs 10 lakh as protection money from Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal in June this year.

