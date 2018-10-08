Chhatbir zoo records its highest ever daily footfall on Sunday

Sunday was a red-letter day for The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park at Chhatbir as it recorded its highest number of visitors in a day.

More than 15,000 people visited the zoo today as part of the ongoing National Wildlife Week celebrations, a senior official of the zoo said.

The zoo authorities are celebrating this special week from October 3 to October 8, when no entry fee is being charged.

Zoo officials said that the previous record for the highest number in a single day, was of 14,290 in January 2017.

On plans for the zoo, the Chhatbir Zoo authorities are going to have several new additions during an exchange programme. The zoo authorities will bring a white tigress and a pair of Asiatic lions from Rajkot Gurjrat. ZOO will have three new species of duck along with grey ley goose (Raj Hans), Pintail Duck and two Surkhab ducks from Haryana.

“ With each passing year the number of visitors during the wildlife week celebrations is increasing. The new entrants, in the zoo, along with the walk in aviary of birds, has help boost the popularity of the zoological park” said a senior official posted at the park.

Last year, ahead of the national wildlife week, the zoo welcomed seven new members belonging to three species- Indian wolf, Royal Snake and Chukar partridge. The zoo is home to more than 1335 individuals of 106 different species.

On Sunday, the zoo authorities event ride for the wild saw 100 cyclist from Patiala and adjoining areas cycling to create awareness of the wild animals. Similarly, in an another event named run for the wild saw more than 200 men and women running to celebrate the wildlife week. Both the events were organized for the first time in zoo.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:37 IST