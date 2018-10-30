Clash at Mohali farmhouse: 4 staffers booked as sarpanch claims they had AK-47s

Things remained tense a day after 300 persons from Kubaheri village in the Majri block of Mohali clashed with people from a farmhouse, Kular Farms, who were attempting to illegally detain a farmer, Bahadur Singh.

Cases were registered on Sunday against 250 villagers for attempt to murder and rioting. Another case was registered on Monday under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 511 ( attempting to commit offences) of Indian Penal Code following a complaint by Jagir Kaur, sarpanch of the village against four employees at the farmhouse.

Accusing the police of working under pressure the villagers have demanded registration of cases against the owner of Kular Farms and his employees for attempting to kidnap Bahadur Singh and allegedly threatening them with an AK-47 rifle.

The 10-acre farmhouse, built 18 months back, is owned by NRI Ajit Singh Kular.

Why was Bahadur targeted?

Bahadur Singh had been specifically targeted because he had complained about blockage of sewage water flowing from the village through Kular Farms because of which the waste water was spilling into his fields.

The farmers, according to former village sarpanch Kulwinder Singh, had also threatened to block the highway if action was not taken in two days by the authorities against the farmhouse owner.

Jagir Kaur alleged that the men at the farmhouse had threatened the villagers with AK-47 guns and boasted of connections to senior police officials.

About 50 villagers also met the Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) saying they were afraid of harassment by the police and did not expect a fair probe.

Responding to their appeal, Sapra said she had asked the SDM to expedite the fact-finding report.

On the villagers’ allegation on sewage water, Sapra said the SDM had been asked to prepare a report on the flow of water to resolve the matter.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said action would be taken against people in Kular Farms “as per law.”

‘Men misbehaved, tore our clothes’

Meanwhile, recounting Sunday’s incident, Bahadur’s daughter Jaspreet Kaur said about “10 to 15 men had barged into our house, misbehaved with us and even torn our clothes. When they tried to force my father to go with them we raised an alarm.The police had been informed by did not take action, Jaspreet added.

Some groups in the village were then asked to gather at Kular Farms at 5pm on Sunday to sort out the issue. However, when 300 villagers turned up there the issue went out of control after the alleged firing, leading to the clash.

The villagers’ allegations that two shots were fired from the farmhouse has been denied by police, though they (villagers) claim that they have two shells in their possession.

The case on Sunday was lodged at the Majri police station on the complaint of its station house officer, sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, against the villagers, including Bahadur Singh and around 250 unidentified villagers on Sunday night.

The sections included 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 452 (house trespass), 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount upwards of ₹50), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, who met Bahadur Singh’s family on Monday, has demanded a fair probe into the matter.

