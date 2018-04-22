Congress blames BJP-RSS for Phagwara clash

Congress spokesman Himanshu Pathak on Saturday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the Phagwara clash with a view to polarising voters ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Like in other states, the BJP is polarising voters ahead of the polls. The involvement of RSS and BJP workers in Phagwara clash is evidence of this,” Pathak said while addressing the local media here.

Launching an attack on Punjab BJP chief and MP Shwait Malik, he said that the BJP is trying to create a communal rift in the state as they have done in some other states of the country. He asked the state BJP chief to clear his stand on the inclusion of his party leaders in the FIR.

On the other hand, Malik had also submitted a memorandum to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Thursday, asking him to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter alleging conspiracy to incite caste or section-based clashes to polarise voters for the coming elections.

Around 100 people, including 33 by name, were booked under sections 307 (punishment for attempt to murder), 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 392 (robbery), 353 (assault), 186, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act and the National Highways Act.

In the FIR, besides Hindu right-wing leaders, police have also included some Dalits, blaming them for the clash. Four people including Shiv Sena(Bal Thackeray) senior state vice-president Inderjit Karwal, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Samiti state president Deepak Bhardwaj, Shiv Sena leader Shivi Batta and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Rajiv Chahal were arrested in the case.LIP leader Jarnail Nangal, his son and many other Dalits have also been named in the same FIR.

On Saturday, various religious leaders associated with the Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society (Punjab), led by its chairman Sant Mohinder Pal, met members of the Dalit community and family members of the injured, Yaswant Bobby, in the city. They assured the community of taking up the matter with the state government of alleged implication of Dalits in the case after a clash between two groups last week.

On the other hand, demanding arrest of opposite group people named in the FIR, the General Samaj Manch announced to hold a meeting to decide further course of action on Sunday.

“Police are biased and have not arrested anyone from the opposite group,” claimed the organisation’s president, Vijay Sharma.

Meanwhile, the police carried out a mock security drill as a heavy police force remained deployed in the city. Deputy commissioner Mohammed Tayyab said that the situation is completely under control in Phagwara.

The Ambedkar Force Punjab, Hoshiarpur, carried out a march in Jalandhar and sought arrest of the remaining Hindu right wing leaders allegedly involved in the clash.