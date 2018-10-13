Cops grill friends of Kashmiri students arrested in Jalandhar

Police on Friday asked four students of St Soldier Management College to join investigation in the case pertaining to the arrest of three Kashmiri students in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

The four students are mutual friends of the accused and are natives of Kashmir, with two of them sharing a paying guest accommodation with one of the accused, Mohammed Idris Shah alias Nadeem.

The Punjab Police and the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a terror module on Wednesday with the arrest of three Kashmiri students — Zahid Gulzar, Mohammed Idris Shah alias Nadeem and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt — linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology at Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar. Two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives were recovered from them.

Jalandhar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police have just asked the four students to cooperate as part of investigation and they will be released later.

Sohail sent to 10-day police remand

The commissionerate police on Friday, filed the official arrest of the fourth Kashmiri student — Sohail Ahmed Bhat, who was reportedly rounded up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

Bhat is a native of Awantipura and was studying Btech in Universal Group of Institutions at Lalru, Mohali. He was staying in Dera Bassi.

The police commissioner said they have procured ten days police remand of Sohail and he will be interrogated for further revelations.

Bhat is believed to be the closest associate of AGH head Zakir Rashid Bhat (also known as Zakir Musa).

A case has been registered under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war against the country), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act have also been slapped, said the police.

