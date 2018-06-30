Drug menace: Complaint against Capt Amarinder reaches Akal Takht

A day after former Akali MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura demanded stringent action by Akal Takht against Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had taken pledge prior to elections with a holy Sikh book (Gutka) in his hand to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state in four weeks, Independent Students Federation (ISF) on Saturday lodged a formal complaint against the CM at the Takht.

With a written complaint, ISF leaders, led by president Keshav Kohli met Giani Gurbachan Singh, jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

“The chief minister did not deliver on the promise as per the oath he took before elections. Thus, he desecrated gutka. So, he should be summoned at Takht,” read the complaint.

After series of deaths due to drug overdose in the state, many people and organisations have claimed that the CM failed to keep the promise, which they said was desecration of the gurbani.

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said any complaint received by the Akal Takht against the CM will be considered by the Sikh clergy.

Meanwhile, Brahmpura was likely to meet the jathedar on Sunday to seek action against the chief minister.