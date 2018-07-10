Farmer leader booked for molesting niece in Amritsar

Police on Tuesday booked the state general secretary of Kisan Sangarsh Committee, a farmer union, for allegedly molesting his niece.

In her complaint to the police, the 21-year-old girl claimed that her uncle (her father’s brother) started molesting her at around 2pm on June 25 when she was alone at home.

“I somehow managed to escape and went to the Golden Temple where I met one of my friends who took me to her house. Then I decided lodge a complaint,” she said.

The girl said she lives with her mother and two sisters in the common house where the accused ,42, also lives with his family. Her father is in jail, the police said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-B (assaults or use of criminal force to any woman or abetting such act to disrobe or compel her to be naked) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, who is absconding.