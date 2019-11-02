e-paper
Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

‘Farmers to blame as they’re aware it is wrong’: Punjab agri secy Pannu on stubble burning

In an interview with HT, Punjab’s agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu spoke about stubble burning in the state and the way forward.

punjab Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:28 IST
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab’s agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu.
Punjab’s agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu. (HT Photo )
         

Kahan Singh Pannu, Punjab’s Agriculture Secretary, holds the farmers’ unions responsible for the continuing incidents of stubble burning in the state and said that there is a need to crack the whip against erring farmers..

In an interview with HT, he spoke about stubble burning in the state and the way forward. Excerpts:

Why has the government again failed to curb the practice of paddy straw burning. Who is responsible?

I have no hesitation in saying farmers are insensitive and responsible (for stubble burning). The government has sensitised them about the harms of this evil. Everyone admits it but still they are indulging. I feel sorry for citizens living in smog. The blame lies with farmers only as they are aware it is wrong to burn straw.

What went wrong? Why the spike in fire incidents again?

I hold farmer unions responsible. They misrepresented the facts that the high court had restrained the government from taking action against farmers for stubble burning. The high court has only stopped the recovery of fine from farmers penalised in 2017 and 2018. The other legal options are open. The government will ensure the erring farmers will face the music.

Is there a delay in distribution of machinery to handle straw?

Every farmer and society that has applied for machinery has got it. It is a serious issue if they are not using it. When a farmer sees his neighbour setting fire to straw, he follows suit. There is a need to crack the whip.

What’s the ultimate solution because paddy burning is giving a Punjab a bad name and being held responsible for Delhi’s pollution?

Why do you talk about only Delhi?Punjabis are equally suffering. The ultimate solution lies with farmers. We have made then aware and I do hope they shun paddy straw burning as it is spoiling our air, health, ground water and killing micro-nutrients in soil.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:28 IST

