Fatal winds: Gust leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt in Chandigarh tricity

High-speed winds led to three freak accidents in the tricity on Friday, leaving in its trail a woman dead and four others, including a seven-year-old boy, hurt in Panchkula and a five-year-old girl with an injured thumb in Chandigarh.

After scattered rains in the morning, winds swept the tricity during the day, leading to power outages and breaking branches of trees in several parts. A migrant woman labourer, in her 40s, died after a wall collapsed on her at Sector 3, Panchkula, around 2pm. Victim Shanti Devi was working at the construction site of a police station when the mishap took place.

Other labourers rushed her to the Sector-6 civil hospital, where she breathed her last.

A seven-year-old boy was among four people who got injured after a tent collapsed during a function at the Sector-26 community centre in Panchkula. The victims have been identified as Bhavyadeep (7), Achhro Devi (60), Nisha Devi (26) and Sonu (30). They were there to attend a wedding when around 1pm, the tent tied to metal poles fell due to the gust.

The injured were rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital. The boy was under observation till late evening. Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, a five-year-old student of the CRB Public School, Sector 7, injured her left thumb after a door of her classroom slammed because of winds in the afternoon.

Jayesh, who studies in lower kindergarten, received five stitches. She was about to step outside the classroom when the door got shut. The school claimed the girl was provided immediate first aid and the parents were informed. However, Jayesh’s mother, Yabes Tomar, alleged negligence. The parents have even lodged a complaint with the police.

Many parts of the tricity saw power outages during the winds. “We had a hard time. The lights went out around 11am and returned around 4pm,” said Ashish Kansal, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula.

According to Uttar Haryana Bijli Vittran Nigam (UHBVN) officials, breakdown at several supply feeders led to power disruption. In Panchkula, normal power supply was restored only around 6:30pm.

Temperature to touch 40°C by month-end

Though strong winds and brief rain brought down the day temperature by two notches, the weatherman has predicted it to be the last spell of this month.

The city recorded 2.2mm rain in the morning. Later in the day, the observation centres of the meteorological department recorded no rain.

“The effects of western disturbance are now over. Heat wave will rise exponentially by the month-end as the sky clears,” said Shivinder Singh, a scientist at the department’s local centre.

The mercury is expected to rise to 40°C by month-end. Meanwhile, maximum temperature on Friday was 35.2°C, two notches below the season’s highest recorded on Thursday. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, went up to 22.4°C from 21.9°C.