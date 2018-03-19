Fazilka BJP leader loses son in Yamuna expressway accident

A pall of gloom descended on the house of local BJP leader, Tejinder Singh Naamdari’s house, in the Clock Tower area on Sunday morning, as soon as news reached that his 25-year-old son, Dr Yashpreet Singh, was among three AIIMS doctors killed in an accident on the Delhi-Mathura-Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The SUV they were on had rammed into a truck.

Dr Yashpreet has an elder brother and a younger sister. Tejinder is the executive member of the state body of the BJP and had served as director in Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP) under the previous Akali-BJP government. Till the filing of the report, the body of the doctor had not reached Fazilka.

A pall of gloom descended on the Sector-15 house of Mahender Pal Taneja, a retired manager of State Bank of Patiala, on Sunday morning, as soon as the news of the death of his daughter, Dr Himbala Taneja, 25, trickled in. Dr Himbala’s mother, Pushpa Taneja, is a retired staff nurse.

Dr Himbala was among three doctors, posted as resident docs in the Emergency Medicine department of the AIIMS, killed in an accident on the Delhi-Mathura-Yamunanagar Expressway on Sunday about 2.20am.

They were part of a group of seven doctors travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV to celebrate the birthday of a colleague, who was also killed in the accident.

Himbala had completed her MBBS from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in 2016 and did her schooling from Springfield School of Yamunanagar. The house was locked as her parents rushed to Delhi to take her body.

Neighbours said the cremation will take place in Yamunanagar on Monday. Her younger brother is doing an MBA from Yamunanagar and the father originally belongs to Saharanpur.