‘Firing at RSS shakha in Ludhiana’: Shiv Sena leader among 5 discharged

Five persons, including Ludhiana-based Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora, were discharged on Tuesday by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali in the case related to alleged firing at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana in January 2016.

Others who were discharged are Shiv Sena youth wing leader Bharti Sandhu, Mani alias Shera, Anurag and Mani Kumar.

“They were discharged on an application moved by the NIA saying that there is no evidence against these accused in the case,” said their counsel Jaspal Manjhpur.

The police had registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against unidentified persons after gunshots were fired at an RSS shakha at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana before the assembly of swayamsevaks (volunteers) on January 18, 2016.

Naresh Kumar, an RSS worker and a resident of Kidwai Nagar, had lodged a police complaint that the incident occurred at 6.30am when he, along with his three associates, reached Shaheedi Park for holding the RSS shakha.

He said as his associates left for a senior citizens’ home nearby, he spotted a man pulling out a pistol and opening fire.

While Naresh and his aide Dharminder ran for cover, the assailant fled along with his accomplice waiting outside the park on a motorcycle, it was alleged.

The assailants were caught on a close-circuit television camera (CCTV) with the motorcyclist wearing a monkey cap. The police had later named these four in the case along with 15 others. The case was later transferred to NIA.

Investigations revealed that the firing was part of the incidents of target killings of BJP/RSS leaders between January 2016 and October 2017 in Punjab and the conspiracy was hatched to disrupt communal harmony in the state.

The conspiracy was hatched by the senior leadership of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), as per the probe findings.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 20:35 IST