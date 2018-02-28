Five men get 25-yr RI for raping teen in Chandigarh

Two-and-a-half years after abducting and raping a 17-year-old Mauli Jagran girl, five men were sentenced to 25 years rigorous imprisonment here on Tuesday.

The local court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh each on them, of which Rs 2 lakh will be given to the victim as compensation.

The convicts have been identified as Chandrashekar, 18, of Railway Colony, Mauli Jagran; Bansi, 35, of Manimajra; Surjit Singh, 35, and Shekar Rana, 20, of Faidan village; and Sahil Verma, 22, of Sector 68, Mohali. Earlier on February 23, the court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi had held them guilty.

The case dates back to September 11, 2015. The victim used to study in Class 12 at that time.

In her complaint to police, the victim’s mother had alleged that her daughter was returning from tuition around 7pm when four men abducted her. They took her to a forest behind Kalagram where they took turns to rape her before leaving her there and fleeing. The victim had alleged that she screamed for help as the men attacked her, but no one came to her rescue.

The girl managed to return home around 11pm and narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint the next day. The victim was medically examined at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors found injury marks on her body.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the accused were booked under Sections 363 (abduction), 376 (rape) and 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Manimajra police station. They were held guilty under Sections 376D, 363 and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.

A high drama was witnessed outside the courtroom after the sentence was pronounced. Around 60 to 70 relatives of the five accused had gathered there for the verdict. Many of them burst into tears and two even fainted.