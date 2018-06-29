Flood-like situation in Jalandhar exposes ill preparedness of MC

The first monsoon showers on Thursday exposed the civic body’s ill preparedness to tackle water logging in the city. Choked sewer pipelines due to the use of plastic along with the lack of storm water sewerage and incessant rain on Thursday led to the flooding of majority of roads and low lying areas of the city.

In the MC house meeting held on June 25, councillors Dr Jasleen Sethi —ward 20, Aruna Arora —ward 27, Anjali —ward 65 highlighted the issue of sewerage.

“I am not surprised by the flooded roads. We (councillors) have been complaining about the problem for a very long time now but MC officials have not been doing anything,” said Dr Jasleen Sethi.

Garima Bhandari, a Class 12 student while talking to HT said, “I had to miss my tuition as the roads were flooded.”

The issue of chocked sewer lines due to plastic and other items along with the lack of stormwater sewerage were also discussed during the house meeting.

Superintending engineer, operation and maintenance (O&M) Lakhwinder Singh said only 8% of the city is currently covered under stormwater sewerage.

For over a year, the civic body has been using super suction machines to clear the blocked sewer pipelines but the situation remained unsolved.

“At present the work of clearing the road gullies is going on. We are addressing all the problems that were raised by the councillors during the house meeting,” Kishor Chand Bansal, O&M superintending engineer said.

Bansal added,“The city has the capacity to treat 275 million litres per day (MLD) waste but discharges 350 MLD. We are in the process of setting up sewerage treatment plant (STP) of 43 MLD along with the existing 50 MLD in Basti Peer Daad area.”

The areas worst hit by the rain were 120 feet road, Sodal Road, Preet Nagar road, Ladowali road, Basti Adda road, Football Chowk, district administrative complex, Domoria bridge, Basti Sheikh area, New Railway road and Phagwara gate.

On June 18, the district administration had set up 24x7 flood control room to avoid any untoward incident during the ensuing rainy season. The residents could complain about the flood-like situation in their respective areas.

Earlier this month, the deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma had reviewed the arrangements for flood control measures in the district.