Four arrested for consuming liquor at mother-child hospital in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed at the civil hospital here after as many as 10 people were allegedly found consuming liquor in a private room of the mother and child hospital here on Friday night.

The incident came to light at 9.30 pm when two guards, on a routine checking, noticed 8-10 people consuming liquor and laughing loudly in private room number 14 of the mother-child hospital where their friend Balraj Singh was admitted.

The guards immediately informed the police officials at the civil hospital police post. The policemen rushed to the spot and nabbed four persons while consuming liquor. However, the other six members of the group managed to escape.

After getting information, senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Geeta reached the hospital and got conducted the medical test of the four accused to check whether they were consuming liquor or not. On being asked, Dr Geeta said the persons claimed that they visited the hospital to see their friend . “Blood samples of the four accused have been taken and sent to the laboratory in Kharar for examination,” she added.

An official, seeking anonymity, said that the accused were claiming to be close associates of a senior Congress leader and were trying to hush up the matter on the spot. He added that Singh was laying on the bed and his 8-10 friends were consuming alcohol without any fear of action. Singh is a resident of the Sector 32, Chandigarh road, and was admitted here after he had a fight with someone on Friday.

Division 2 station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh said that the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Robby Sidhu, Davinder Singh and Jaspreet Singh. A case under Section 68 of the Punjab Police Act has been registered against them.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 22:20 IST