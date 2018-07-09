Four cops suspended for inaction against drugs in Amritsar

The police on Monday suspended a sub-inspector (SI) and three assistant sub-Inspectors (ASIs) for allegedly not performing their duties against drug peddlers.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by inspector general (IG), border range, Amritsar, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar to assess performance of area cops against drugs.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural, Parampal Singh said that, during the meeting, SI Lakhbir Singh posted at Jandiala, and ASIs Kashmir Singh, Purshotam Lal and Sukhdev Singh posted at Bal Kalan, Nawan Pind and Khangarh police posts, respectively, were suspended. “They were not performing their duties against drug peddlers,” he said, adding “We have also issued show-cause notices to three station house officers (SHOs) for the same reason.”

Parampal further said they also commended three inspectors, four SIs and four ASIs for good performance against drug smugglers.

On July 6, the rural police had suspended an SHO and two ASIs for not taking appropriate action against the accused in two drug overdose deaths in Kaler Ghuman and Shezada villages. Those suspended were Khalchian SHO Paramjit Singh, and ASIs Talwinder Singh and Kewal Singh, posted at Khalchian and Kathunangal police stations, respectively.