Four girls among 10 hurt in Punjabi varsity campus clash in Patiala

At least 10 students, including four girls, were injured in a clash between students protesting for round-the-clock entry in girls’ hostels and those of physical education department, on Punjabi University campus in Patiala on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8.15pm when the students under the banner of Democratic Students Organisation were sitting on an indefinite protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office. Physical education students were also protesting against the manhandling of their department head Nishan Singh Deol, who is also the university provost, allegedly by DSO activists on Sunday.

As per information, the fight ensued after both the groups exchanged heated arguments, as the physical education students wanted to identify the girl who had misbehaved with Deol.

Students alleged that DSO members resorted to stone-pelting, after which over 100 physical education students carrying sticks and swords allegedly attacked the opposite group.

The university authorities informed the police, which defused the situation.

The injured students with injuries on their heads and legs were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital.

Dean, academic affairs, GS Batra, said they are looking into the matter as the clash was between two student groups. “We reached the spot immediately and took steps to control the situation,” Batra said.

Deputy superintendent of police Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa said they are recording the statements of the injured students and action will be taken accordingly. The protesters also broke windowpanes of V-C’s office.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 23:03 IST