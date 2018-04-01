 Four killed as car rams into tree on Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road | punjab | top | Hindustan Times
Four killed as car rams into tree on Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road

The accident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into a tree.

punjab Updated: Apr 01, 2018 18:54 IST
Mangled remains of the car that rammed into a tree on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, near Mahilpur on Sunday.
Mangled remains of the car that rammed into a tree on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, near Mahilpur on Sunday.(Harpreet Kaur/HT )

Four persons were killed, while another was injured after a car rammed into a tree on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, near Mahilpur in Punjab, the police said on Sunday.

“The accident took place past midnight. The victims had stopped their vehicle at a dhaba near Chabbewal, close to Hoshiarpur, to have dinner. Soon after they resumed their journey, the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into a tree near Mahilpur,” Mahilpur station house officer (SHO) Baljit Singh told PTI over phone.

He said there was a woman among those killed in the incident and added that the injured person was hospitalised at Ludhiana.

