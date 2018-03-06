Four-year-old’s murder in Kapurthala: Mother, lover arrested

A 27-year-old woman and her lover, 28, were arrested by the Talwandi Chaudhrian police on Sunday evening for allegedly murdering the woman’s 4-year-old son in order to conceal their illicit relationship.

Rajwant Kaur and Gautam Kumar of Talwandi Chaudhrian were nabbed by the police from a nearby village when they were about to board a bus to flee to Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Inquiring and station house officer (SHO) Talwandi Chaudhrian, Jarnail Singh, said Rajwant had been in a relationship with Gautam for the past two years. Rajwant’s husband Balwinder Singh was working at a private company in Gujarat. Rajwant and Balwinder also had a six-year-old daughter.

“Three months ago, when Balwinder came to visit his family, his son told him about Rajwant’s alleged affair. Following an argument over the same, Rajwant said she would not contact Gautam again,” the SHO said.

As per Rajwant’s statement, her husband was supposed to return home on March 3, after his last visit three months ago. She had tried convincing her son not to tell Balwinder about the affair. Before Balwinder’s arrival on Saturday evening, she and Gautam again tried convincing him by offering money. When he did not agree, she got angry and strangled him to death.

After the crime, they fled from the house with clothes and money, police said. Gautam had also got bail in a murder case six months ago.

On Friday morning, the daughter called a neighbour for help as Rajwant was not in the house and her brother was unconscious, following which the police were informed. There were, however, no visible marks of any assault on the child’s body.

According to the police investigation, Rajwant’s son had objected to Gautam’s frequent visits to their home, as he used to sometimes stay for night too.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against both accused.