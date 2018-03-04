To conceal affair, woman kills 4-year-old son with lover’s help in Kapurthala

A woman allegedly killed her four-year-old son in connivance with her lover, fearing the child could reveal her illicit relationship, at Talwandi Chaudhrian village here on Friday. The accused have been identified as Rajwant Kaur and Gautam Kumar of Talwandi Chaudhrian, who are absconding.

Station house officer (SHO) Talwandi Chaudhrian Jarnail Singh said Rajwant had been in an illicit relationship with Gautam Kumar for the past two years. Rajwant’s husband Balwinder Singh was working at a private company in Gujarat. Rajwant and Balwinder also had a six-year-old daughter.

On Friday morning, the daughter called a neighbour for help as Rajwant was not in the house and her brother was unconscious. The neighbour then informed the police.

“As there was no visible mark on the child’s body, the cause of death will only be established after postmortem examination and arrest of the accused,” the SHO said.

According to preliminary investigation, Rajwant’s minor son had told his father about Gautam’s frequent visits to their home and his staying at night too.

On investigation, the woman's affair with Gautam came to light and that Rajwant was afraid about her son spilling the beans. A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against both accused.