Gold brick worth Rs 47 lakh seized at Chandigarh airport

A gold brick worth Rs 47.25 lakh was on Friday seized at the Chandigarh International Airport from a passenger who allegedly concealed it in a bag, an official said.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok by Air India flight, was intercepted by the custom officials because of his suspicious behaviour, he said.

During his search, it was found that he was carrying a bag which was tied around his waist. The bag contained some heavy metallic object, he said.

After opening the bag, a gold brick and one cut piece of gold brick was seized, the official added.

The weight of the precious metal was worked out at 1,500 grams worth Rs 47.25 lakh, he said.

The gold was seized and the passenger was arrested, the official said.