Golden Temple’s Darshani Deodi gets new doors

New doors will be fitted on the ‘Darshani Deodi’, an archway, before the passage to the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple, on Saturday.

The ‘kar sewa’ (voluntarily service) for making the doors, which are a replica of the original 200-year-old doors, was carried out by Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale. It was started on July 4, 2010.

“The old wooden doors, which had historic significance, were decorated with an artistic work of silver and elephant tusks. However, these could not be repaired and we decided to place them for display in the ‘parkarma of the shrine. In place of them, we had decided to prepare new doors with the same design and material,” said Roop Singh, chief secretary, Shiromani Gurdwara parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the affairs of Golden Temple.

The doors will be fitted in the presence of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh.

Bhuriwale said the new doors have been made of the same material of which the old doors were made, except the tusks, which are now banned in the country. In place of tusks, similar material found in the sea has been used to decorate the door, he added.

