Govt providing safe passage to accused cops: Khaira

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday accused the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government of providing “safe passage” to police officers and others in sacrilege and police firing cases in the state.

“The state government is in collusion with them and its attitude has been negative. The government is not opposing them in the court the way it should. These are serious cases....this cannot happen without the government’s consent,” Khaira told reporters in a caustic attack on the Congress government at a press conference. Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh was also present.

Khaira’s remarks came after the proceedings against some policemen in cases related to the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s findings on incidents of sacrilege in Punjab in 2015 were stayed by the high court recently.

‘Pre-planned strategy’

Khaira, while terming the state government’s approach as “callous”, said the advocate general’s office which had 200 advocates was defunct. “This is a pre-planned strategy,” he alleged.

Going after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the Bholath MLA accused him of working at behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre which is trying to protect leaders of its old ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

He asked the CM to make public details of his recent meeting with Union home minister Rajnath Singh. “He should tell why he met the minister and what transpired. As some cases of the CM and his relatives are being investigated by central agencies, he is being intimated by the BJP government,” he alleged, questioning the three-month extension granted to DGP Suresh Arora.

Jac to take call on agitation

Khaira said the Ranjit Singh panel gave its report three months ago, but nothing has been done till now even though there is no stay on investigation. “We have given 15-day ultimatum to the government to arrest the desecration and firing incident accused. The joint action committee (JAC) will meet to decide on our agitation. We will not let the government get away with this,” he said.

On his future plans, Khaira said he is not setting up any panthic party or front. “We are all fighting for justice and want like-minded people to get together,” he said, giving a call to 12 pro-Delhi AAP MLAs to hear ‘people’s voice’ to join the cause and not become an impediment.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 20:22 IST