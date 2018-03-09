Ludhiana man promised passage to Canada, duped of ₹6.90 lakh

A teacher of Shaheed Karnail Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Nathowal, and his accomplice have been booked for allegedly promising to send a Ludhiana-based man to Canada and duping him of ₹6.90 lakh.

The complainant Jagdeep Singh Grewal of Abdullapur Basti told the police that his relative, Jasbir Singh introduced him to Sarabjit Singh, a school teacher. After promising to send him to Canada, Sarabjit took₹6.90 lakh from Jagdeep and sent him to Malaysia in January 2017, telling him that he’d travel onwards from there.

The Malaysian police, however, arrested Jagdeep as the documents were forged.

“I told the Malaysian authority that I myself was duped by the travel agents,” said Jagdeep who was in police custody there for a few days and then released. He lived in a gurudwara for eight months before the Indian Embassy intervened and brought him home after paying a fine. “After the intervention of the Indian Embassy and paying the fine imposed by Malaysian authorities, I returned in August 2017,” said Jagdeep Singh.

After his return to India he asked Jasbir to return the money but his aggressive response forced Jagdeep to file a police complaint on September 4, 2017. “After investigations, the police have booked the accused,” Jagdeep added.

A case under Section Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 10 and 24 of Immigration Act was registered against Jasbir Singh and Sarabjit Singh. The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.

Box: SCHOOL IN CONTROVERSY

Shaheed Karnail Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Nathowal, has been in the news for the past one month, after three teachers, including the officiating principal, were arrested for allegedly raping a Class-11 student and terminating her pregnancy. A teacher of the same school had committed suicide after he was summoned by the police for joining the investigation. The peon of the school was also arrested for smuggling narcotics.