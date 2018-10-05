HC quashes murder charge against Col Bains after ₹18-lakh settlement in road rage case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has quashed all charges against Col Manvir Singh Bains for the murder of 38-year-old Parveen Yadav, an electrical goods distributor, in a case of road rage on September 2 last year.

The court, on Thursday, took note of a compromise of ₹18 lakh between Col Bains and Yadav’s family.

The bench of justice Ramendra Jain quashed the Chandigarh trial court order on framing of charges and the FIR in the case after the compromise deed was submitted before court.

Belonging to the 379 Army Service Corps and posted at Western Command, Chandimandir, Col Bains, 48, is a resident of Phase 7, Mohali.

Yadav, a resident of Sector 37, was in his Chevrolet Beat, and the driver of a Skoda in which Col Bains and his wife were travelling asked him to stop and get out of the car after the two vehicles allegedly brushed past each other on the road dividing sectors 34 and 35. In a scuffle that ensued with Bains, Yadav collapsed and was declared dead in hospital.

Col Bains, arrested and booked for murder, is out on bail at present.

The only earning member of his family, Yadav is survived by his wife and two sons, Arush, 9, and Arnav, 7.

The wives of both Yadav and Bains, Pallavi and Lipakshi, were present in court today.

HC said both families had reached a compromise with the intervention of some “respectable” people.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Col Bains said, “Although I had done no wrong I suffered due to the hasty reaction of the police. I had full faith that a wrong done by them couldn’t hold for long. An innocent man was made to look like a barbarian. The damage cannot be erased. The Judiciary upheld my faith I just wish to put it behind me and move on.”

On the compensation of ₹18 lakh, he said, “On humanitarian grounds one did what was right and helped the wife of the deceased,”

The deed, signed between Pallavi and Lipakshi, states that the complainant party has no objection to criminal proceedings being dropped against the accused. Yadav’s family, it states, will also not file any civil suit or criminal complaint in future arising out of the FIR.

Justice Jain said in the open hearing that the court was taking note of the compromise effected between the parties for “harmony in relationship” and further recorded that Yadav’s post mortem report had revealed that death had occurred due to “natural causes.”

A detailed order, however, is awaited.

Even as the police booked Col Bains for murder it dropped the charges in the challan filed initially after Yadav’s post mortem report. However, the trial court added the murder charge (Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code), besides, culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304-II) while observing that he (Col Bains) “intentionally jolted, thrashed and slapped the deceased”.

Following this, Col Bains had moved the HC on February 28.

One wife has a hug for the other

Both Pallavi Yadav and Lipakshi Bains, wives of the deceased and accused, respectively, were present during the hearing in court. Lipakshi was seen comforting Pallavi, who looked very grim, on several occasions during the hearing. While Pallavi was seen reading the deed over and over again, Lipakshi, sitting behind her in court number 55, was seen texting on her mobile. Before parting, Lipakshi gave Pallavi a hug.



