Hiring of 155 waste collectors okayed, Chandigarh MC asks others to apply by September 28

In a bid to defuse the ongoing agitation of private waste collectors, the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s finance and contract committee on Friday gave approval to appoint 155 registered waste collectors, who got submitted their job applications in the MC office on Friday. Others who are willing to apply can do so by September 28.

MC is offering jobs to 1,447 waste collectors in lieu of taking control of the waste collection from their hands. The waste collectors had started an indefinite strike to protest the move, but even then, several came forward, seeking the job.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that 155 collectors whose appointment was finalised on Friday will be given hiring letters next week after verification of their documents and then be deputed along with MC garbage collection vehicles.

“Those who are yet to come forward to seek job are requested to submit the application with identity card by September 28. We will not consider any late applications, he added.

The newly hired employees will be paid as per DC rates, which is Rs 13,000 per month.

House to decide on unregistered waste collectors

Yadav further said that the MC has received application from over 400 unregistered waste collectors.

“We will keep accepting their application till the last date. But whether to give them jobs is subject to their ground verification and a prerogative of the house,” he said, adding, “We will take up the matter in the next house and also decide on their recruitment. Till then, we will hire 1,447 registered waste collectors,” he said.

BJP councillor Rajesh Kumar Kalia, who is supporting the agitation of the waste collectors, said that he, along with BJP state president Sanjay Tandon and other party office-bearers met UT administrator over the issue. “The governor has assured me that no injustice will be done to the waste collectors,” Kalia said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 11:08 IST