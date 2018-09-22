It’s compulsory to segregate waste in Chandigarh from October 2

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday made it compulsory for residents to segregate household, commercial as well as institutional waste from October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as four years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

However, for the first two months, the MC will not collect lifting charges or fine the defaulters. From December 2, the charges will be added to water bills.

The civic body has decided to impose Rs 50 to Rs 250 garbage collection charges on residential areas and Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 on commercial and institutional buildings. Objections have been invited by October 12, after which the final rates will be notified.

Meanwhile, Rs 200 penalty has been proposed for households failing to segregate dry and wet waste, under the draft notification of the solid waste management bylaws.

The MC is still in the process of procuring 250 twin bin garbage tippers to cover two lakh households across the city. For the time being, tractor-trailers with two partitions will be used.

Will ensure proper lifting: MC chief

The decision comes at a time when overall waste collection in the city has gone haywire owing to the protest by private waste collectors over the MC’s decision to take control of their work.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the MC will ensure proper lifting of garbage.

“The number of tractor-trailers deployed across the city has gone up to 80 on Friday,” he said. “During the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting, it has been decided to hire 152 tractor-trailers to ensure deployment of at least two vehicles in every sector,” he said. Yadav said the F&CC will meet every Friday to take important financial decisions till the time waste management system is streamlined.

“Without waste segregation, we can’t regulate waste management,” said mayor Davesh Moudgil. “A two-month waiver has been given to change the mindset of people.”

Welcoming the move, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri cautioned the MC should ensure proper lifting. “If people are hassled the way they are now, they will be demotivated,” he said. Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said the MC should involve all RWAs for making waste segregation a success.

Collection time between 7am and 3pm

Meanwhile, the MC has fixed 7am to 3pm as the timings for tractor-trailers to lift garbage from households across the city. It has been decided to collect horticulture waste every Sunday.

Yadav said every vehicle will have two helpers to aid the residents.“We have instructed them to help out people, especially senior citizens,” he said.

Know your waste

Dry waste

1. It is the non-biodegradable waste that can be recycled and reused

2. It includes paper, plastic, styrofoam, metal, fabric, leather and glass

3. The city produces 220 tonnes of dry waste daily

Wet waste

1. It refers to biodegradable waste that can be converted into compost

2. It includes vegetable and fruit peels, soiled cotton, leftover food, hair, nails, egg shells and wood

3. The city produces 130 tonnes of wet waste daily.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 09:51 IST