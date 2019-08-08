‘Pakistan decision to downgrade diplomatic ties knee-jerk reaction, uncalled for’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

punjab

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed concern over Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, but hoped the move would not adversely impact the construction of the Kartarpur corridor.

Reacting to reports of Pakistan’s decision to expel the Indian high commissioner and to review `bilateral agreements’ with New Delhi, the CM described Islamabad’s reaction as knee-jerk and uncalled for. Kashmir was an internal matter of India, which was in its rights to take any decision with regard to the region, he said, adding that Islamabad should not have used this as an excuse to undermine its diplomatic relationship.

Pakistan’s decision was not in the interest of regional security, he said, warning that any such move to destabilise the fragile peace of the South-East Asian region would make the neighbouring country itself vulnerable.

At the same time, the CM hoped these developments would not affect the Kartarpur corridor and Pakistan would not hurt Sikh sentiments by putting the ongoing work on much-awaited corridor on hold.

The decision to build the corridor to mark the historic occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev had been welcomed by Sikhs all over the world and any move now to scuttle the project would leave millions of devotees disappointed. “Political considerations should not be allowed to overshadow religious feelings of the Sikhs, for whom the Kartapur Gurdwara stands out as a symbol of reverence,” he added.

Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to take up the matter with Islamabad on priority and ensure that the development of the Kartarpur corridor remained on track.

