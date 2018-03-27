Hoshiarpur groom’s kin attack guests at wedding function, 5 hurt

Wedding celebrations turned sour for a family at the Sajjna village here on Sunday night when some estranged close relatives of a groom attacked the guests at the function. A property dispute is stated to be a reason behind the attack.

Five people, including bride’s mother and a brother, were injured in the attack. While bride’s brother Tejbir Singh Dhaliwal, who is grievously injured, has been shifted to DMCH, Ludhiana, his mother Satnam Kaur, who has suffered multiple injuries, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The other injured have been discharged after first-aid.

Tejbir’s father Mukhtiar Singh said after the solemnisation of the marriage, the family had gone to the groom’s house for a ritual. “Around 11 pm, when my son and wife were leaving for home, the assailants barged into the house and attacked guests with some sharp-edged weapons. One of them was also carrying a gun. The accused are close relatives of my son-in-law and locked in a property dispute with the family,” he said.

Later, Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police J Elanchazhian and deputy superintendent of police Gurjitpal Singh inspected the crime spot.

Police have booked six persons on charges of attempt to murder. Four accused, Jasbir Singh, his son Sandip Singh, both residents of Sajjna, Kulwinder Singh of Sarangwal and Suresh Kumar of Khanni village, were arrested and produced in a court. They were sent to two-day police remand. The remaining two accused are on the run.