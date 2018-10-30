Hotel Shivalikview keeps 2 bizmens’ cars after they fail to pay Rs 22 lakh bills in Chandigarh

Hotel Shivalikview has confiscated two cars of two businessmen after they failed to pay their bills of ₹11 lakh each.

A police complaint has also been lodged against Ashwani Chopra of Ludhiana and Ramnik Bansal of Ferozepur. The cars confiscated are Audi Q5, priced around ₹55 lakh, and Chevrolet Cruze, which costs around ₹15 lakh.

The Sector 17 hotel is run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO). CITCO managing director Jitender Yadav has formed a two-member committee to find lapses on part of hotel officials that allowed the bill amount to mount to ₹11 lakh in both cases.

Both Chopra and Bansal are known to each other and had been staying in two separate rooms of the hotel since May this year. They paid their bills till July 15, but failed to make further payments despite reminders.

On July 18, Chopra’s wife Ranju had an asthmatic attack and died. At present, he was staying with his daughter, who is studying in a school in Chandigarh. Chopra had claimed that his house is being constructed in Sector 8, because of which he was staying in the hotel. He had given three cheques to the hotel, but all were dishonoured.

Meanwhile, Bansal, who belongs to Chandigarh, had given an address of Ferozepur and was staying alone in the room.

‘Has given affidavit’

Hotel general manager Anurag Walia said: “Chopra had given an affidavit in presence of police stating that he would pay the money in next six days.”

Walia said Bansal too agreed to pay the bill, but objected to non-vegetarian items added to his food bill claiming he is vegetarian. However, as the food items had been served in his room, he would have to pay, said Walia.

While Chopra is still staying in the hotel, Bansal has checked out. Chopra told HT that he is a businessman based in Dubai. “After the death of my wife, my bank accounts got blocked. I will pay the money within a week,” he said. Bansal could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:40 IST