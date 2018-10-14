Bargari upsurge shows urgency to deliver justice: Sunil Jakhar

Calibrating the politics over religious issues is a risky gambit. Rattled by an outburst of public support to the Sikh radicals-led Bargari protest march which dwarfed rallies on the same day of both the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, the Capt Amarinder Singh government is now in a desperate damage control mode.

While chief minister is treading cautiously to defuse the sacrilege stand-off that has obviated his focus on governance and cast a shadow on law and order, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is pushing for a quick action that may stop short of arresting the beleaguered Badals, but is for hauling up top cops, including former DGP Sumedh Saini, for the 2015 firing incidents. In a freewheeling interview with Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak and Senior Assistant Editor Sukhdeep Kaur on Saturday, 64-year-old Jakhar, known for speaking his mind, virtually put his own government on notice. Excerpts:

How concerned is your government about the upsurge in public response to the Bargari protest march last Sunday?

It was an emotional upsurge. People are seeking a closure to wounds inflicted by the sacrilege incidents of 2015. The perpetrators have to be brought to justice. In their minds, people hold the Badals (then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and home minister Sukhbir Singh Badal) guilty. They want retribution. Our concern is that the situation could be exploited by those from across the border. What is disturbing is that Akalis held a rally in Faridkot with a clear intent to create tension. They wanted to create a Bargari-II. The upsurge showed people have run out of patience. The way they got mobilised on their own at Bargari shows the urgency that justice needs to be delivered, and soon.

The demands of Bargari protesters are in the realm of the special investigation team (SIT) and the high court. What can the government do to defuse the crisis?

The SIT is a step in that direction. First, the justice Ranjit Singh-led commission of inquiry was formed. Then cases have to be registered after a police probe. Police officials indicted by the panel are trying to seek a reprieve from courts because they fear government action. But the issue should have been handled more professionally. We will get the stay vacated. The cops have to be questioned.

But Bargari protesters say they will not lift the morcha till the arrest of the Badals and Saini and the release of Sikh prisoners.

We cannot arrest someone just because a morcha (protest) is going on. Their guilt has to be proved. Prima facie, there is enough evidence. But it has to be proven in court. They (protesters) will also see reason. As far as the prisoners’ release, their dharna will have to go to Delhi. The chief minister can only write to the Union home minister but it is not something that can be done by the state. I see no reason why there will be no action. If our government is seen to be acting, it will stem the public anger and isolate Bargari protesters.

What is the timeframe for action?

Delivery of justice is not instant like fast food. Action will be taken even if there is political cost. We cannot leave this wound festering. It will be a political folly not to act soon.

The government is seen vacillating on action on the Justice Ranjit Singh report.

There is no vacillation. The government’s intent is clear. Otherwise the commission would not have been formed. Or it would have gone on and on and never submitted its report. There was no timeframe to take action.

Should there be a timeframe for the SIT?

Justice delayed is justice denied. People’s expectations are out in the open after the report. If it keeps lingering, there is potential for someone to take advantage of the situation. The sooner, the better.

Even if the government takes action on SIT findings, will it defuse the Bargari standoff?

That’s precisely the point. They (protesters) want the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The standoff will end when justice is done.

You seem to be reflecting the ground sentiment. But are chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and you on the same page on the issue?

My role is to be a bridge between the party and the government. I can express what should be done. The CM is well aware of the ground sentiment. It is just a matter of when the action will be taken.

There is a perception in your party that action against the Badals will backfire politically. What’s your take?

I will pitch for action against anyone who is a perpetrator of this crime whether they have actively participated or not. I want to expose how the Panth was used and abused by Sukhbir. We will be doing disservice to the people of Punjab if we indulge in a political cost-benefit analysis on this issue. If we go by public sentiment, they (Badals) should be in jail as people are baying for their blood.

Are you in favour of action against former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini? Some feel it would demoralise the police.

I’m in favour of action against anybody who ordered the firing, as long as it stands the scrutiny of courts. The law does not work on popular sentiment. If the SIT finds someone guilty, they should face the music. It’s not a matter of popular perception on how the action will impact police morale. If there is culpability, then be it Saini, Badal or Sukhbir, nobody is above the law.

In the initial days of the Bargari protests, your party was seen romancing with radicals; a replay of the tricks that the Congress played in the ’80s to checkmate the Akalis. The government woke up only last week.

The Congress is not dabbling with radicals. Some Congress leaders were meeting them only to urge them to lift the dharna.

Hasn’t the sacrilege issue overshadowed the governance agenda and the promises your party made?

Right now, it tops the agenda. Resolving this situation will give time for other issues. This situation has potential to disturb law and order. We need to deal with this before we move to the promises.

How true is the perception that you are not having your way with the chief minister?

It’s not about having my way. It is the way I think the people of Punjab want. No party president has enjoyed the kind of equation that I enjoy with the CM. He indulges me and is open to my suggestions.

Why should the Congress that prides itself as secular be obsessed about the religious issue of sacrilege?

This issue is not just about the Panth. It is about those who projected themselves as protectors of faith but backstabbed the faith. It’s an administrative issue and a criminal act. We are trying to fix responsibility. Sacrilege is a religious issue but doing justice does not make our agenda Panthic.

Your strategy seems more against the Badals than the Akali Dal?

It’s only after I spoke against Sukhbir that all these Taksali Akalis (old guard) came out against him. The Akal Takht pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was ordered by Sukhbir. Did he take permission from Akal Takht to negotiate with the dera before the pardon? As a Sikh and head of a Panthic party, Sukhbir is answerable to the Akal Takht. But I have every right to ask the then home minister why was peace in Punjab compromised? Why was the probe into the sacrileges stalled? If a vote on the most unpopular persons of Punjab is held today, the Badals will win hands down.

Badals are synonymous with the Akali Dal. Doesn’t weakening moderate Akalis run the risk of bolstering radicals?

The Badals are not the Akali Dal. Sukhbir has made it Sukhbir Akali Dal. He has changed the very DNA of the party. It has been commercialised. The Akalis who shared stage with Sukhbir at Abohar and other rallies were not Taksali Akalis. Sukhbir gave prominence to ‘kamau putts (earning sons)’, the ones who were running sand, liquor, drug and land mafia. The real Akali Dal will come out now. The idea is to save the Akali Dal from the Badals, particularly Sukhbir. I foresee two things. First, as a last-ditch effort, Badal saab will offer a red herring to placate senior leaders by sidelining Bikram Singh Majithia. Second, he will take over the party’s reins even at this age. But Taksali leaders have seen through his game. If they have to save the Akali Dal, they have to rescue it from Sukhbir.

The Akalis’ accuse the Congress of trying to capture the SGPC by propping up radicals.

We are a secular party and don’t interfere in religious issues. But we also have Sikhs in the Congress. Only the Badals believe that anyone in the Congress is not a Sikh. But they are as much Sikhs as anybody else and have the right on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The party will not dabble in gurdwara politics. Sukhbir has corrupted the entire system. People will dislodge the Badals from the SGPC.

What is your take on rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader Sukhpal Khaira’s attempts to piggyback on the Bargari sentiment?

The Bargari morcha organisers have already disassociated themselves from Khaira and his 15-day ultimatum to the government. These kind of opportunistic moves don’t lead anywhere. The Bargari movement is a matter of faith. They will see through anyone trying to capitalise on it politically.

How will you rate the government’s performance?

The biggest handicap is the legacy of mindset after 10 years of Badal rule. The administration thinks the govenments run on whims and fancies. The mindset of the bureaucracy has to change. We are doing the best we can even with the financial crunch.

Congress workers are not upbeat.

The workers carry the burden of the manifesto promises we made to people. Voters come to them. There are issues that need to be resolved. The situation is getting better. The bureaucracy is still working under the influence of the Akalis. It is taking time to change their mind set that they are not here to further commercial interests of a party but to serve people. The CM is aware of it.

There is a sense of unease among urban voters over the Bargari blow-up.

It will be best service to the urban voter that we create an environment conducive for investment. Development cannot be held hostage to this issue. It needs to be settled for good. Otherwise, its shadow will loom over Punjab. Our cities are like slums. Villages are no better. We have a lot to do.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 09:54 IST