“I quit” writes a father of one before hanging self, inlaws booked

A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here in Dadumajra Colony, on Monday.

Survived by wife and a three-year-old daughter, Pradeep Kumar, left behind a suicide note blaming his in-laws of harassment.

Kumar wrote “I quit” on the suicide note addressed to his mother, pleading for forgiveness. “Sorry mom. Mujhe maaf kar dena. Main ab or nahi seh saktaa,” reads the suicide note signed by Pradeep, blaming his wife and in-laws for taking the extreme step.

Found by brother

The victim used to work as a data entry operator on contract basis with the income tax department in Chandigarh. He was found hanging in his room by his brother on Monday morning.

Pradeep had gone to his room after having dinner with the family. He did not open the door till 10 am, following which the family members knocked. After getting no response, they peeped through the window and found him hanging. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Pradeep had married Sumit in December, 2012. In the suicide note he alleged that his in-laws were threatening to kill him and had attacked him on February 25, as a result of which he had sustained internal injuries.

He alleged that his wife Sumit had been suffering from some mental disorder before the marriage but her family concealed the same from him. When confronted, they started threatening to implicate Pradeep in a dowry case and later started issuing threats for life.

Seeking justice, the victim has demanded that his wife not be given any right on his house in Daddumajra Colony. In the suicide note, Pradeep has also referred to a video pertaining to his suicide. A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the victim’s wife Sumit, her mother Sureshni, father Ram Rattan and brothers Vicky, Ravi and Budh Prakash at Maloya police station. The police are still investigating the matter.

Manimajra man ends life

A 22-year-old unemployed man was found hanging at his house in Manimajra on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Singh. His body was found by the family members.

As per the police, Charanjit after having dinner had gone to his room on Sunday night. When he did not open the room till late in the morning, his family members knocked the door. After repeated knocking, when the door remained unanswered, the family members forcibly opened the door and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police did not find any suicide note in the room. Charanjit was a school drop out and had only studied till Class 3. The family members told the police that Charanjit had dropped out of school because he was a slow learner. After post-mortem the body was handed over to the family. No foul play is suspected. Police have initiated the inquest proceedings.