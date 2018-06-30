Illegal colonies: 9 local bodies department officials suspended

The Punjab government has issued orders of suspension of nine officials of the local bodies department for irregularities in buildings and colonies under the Jalandhar municipal corporation.

The suspended officials include senior town planners Parampal Singh and Monica Anand; municipal town planner Meharban Singh; assistant town planners Naresh Mehta, Balvinder Singh and Bankey Bihari, assistant divisional fire officer KL Kakkar and building inspectors Arun Khanna and Varinder Kaur.

Building inspectors Neeraj Sharma, Pooja Mann, Ajit Sharma have been exonerated as they had recently joined the office and have no role in irregularities.

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said the officials have been suspended following procedure and inquiry. “Gross violations such as inadequate parking space, ad-on construction, commercial buildings in narrow lanes, no fire escapes and illegal colonies were found in the inquiry report,” he said.

Cracking the whip against illegal colonies during a surprise visit to Jalandhar on June 14, Sidhu had ordered immediate suspension of at least eight officials of the MC’s building branch.