Illegal constructions: Local bodies dept to sign MoU with Punjab remote sensing centre

The Punjab local bodies department will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state remote sensing centre to check illegal constructions in the state. Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said MoU will be for a period of five years.

The minister said that the collaboration would result in game changing benefits such as satellite image-based mapping (in GIS) of unauthorised colonies, satellite image-based mapping of illegal constructions, updated property and asset mapping of all corporations, councils and bodies under its control.

Quoting an example, Sidhu said of the 4 lak units in Ludhiana, only 90,000 have been covered under the property tax. “The MoU will help department target all units,” said Sidhu.

The development of spatial decision support system (SDSS) would help in periodic updates for monitoring of the developments of areas falling under the department with comprehensive database besides real time monitoring of the status of the construction activities in Punjab, he said.

Listing out other futuristic endeavours, the minister said the e-governance concept occupies a special place in his scheme of things to ensure developmental journey of the state. He said 67 services would be brought under the ambit of the e-Governance this year for which a pact would be signed with the e-Gov company led by Nandan Nilekani.

Replying to a question regarding the forensic audit of four big cities and three towns, Sidhu said the results of the audit would be out in four months. Sidhu also said a plan was being worked on to convert the nullahs flowing in the cities into green belts.