Illegal welcome hoardings dot national highway in Punjab

“Heartiest welcome of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Kartarpur,” read the message on the hoardings welcoming chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Violating norms, the local Congress leadership installed scores of illegal hoardings along the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway to welcome the CM in Kartarpur. He was there on Tuesday to inaugurate the second phase of the Jang-e-Azadi memorial.

The hoardings, bearing photos of newly elected mayor Jagdish Raja, Congress MLAs and other leaders along with a photo of Captain and a welcome message for him, have been put up along the Jalandhar PAP-Kartarpur stretch.

Notably, the Punjab and Haryana high court has imposed a complete ban on the installation of hoardings along national highways as it diverts the attention of drivers, which may cause accidents. According to the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, nobody can deface any public or private property by pasting posters, writing or painting on the walls or putting up banners without the prior permission from the owner of the property concerned.

Sources said apart from Congress workers, the management committee of Jang-e-Azadi Yadgar Foundation, which is funded by the state government, had also installed these billboards.

Traffic chaos at PAP Chowk

Despite the route plan issued by the police for smooth and hassle-free movement of vehicles, huge traffic snarls were witnessed from the PAP chowk to the memorial.

Commuters were a harried lot as many vehicles remained stuck for about half-an-hour before the beginning of the event, when the VIPs were entering the venue.

Sources said the buses and other vehicles of party workers and supporters, stationed along the highway, waiting to ferry people to the event, were the reason behind the traffic snarls.

According to sources, Congress MLAs were asked to bring people from their constituencies, so that the rally could witness a huge gathering.