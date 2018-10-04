Impairment no bar for this young craftsman in Ludhiana as he shows exemplary grit

Harjit Singh, a 19-year-old student with a congenital defect, has proved that physical disabilities cannot be a deterrent by participating in two main events on the second day of the Panjab University Youth Festival at SCD Government College here.

Harjit was diagnosed with a congenital defect soon after birth, but this disability never became a hurdle in his aspirations.

A BA first year student of SCD Government College, Harjit participated in clay modelling and cartoon-making events.

“I am quite fond of drawing and painting, the hobbies I picked in Class 5. I have participated in various competitions at school level as well. I was earlier hesitant in taking part in such competitions, but my teachers motivated me. By participating in today’s events, I have attained a fresh bout confidence. I am glad that I got a platform like youth festival to project my talent,” he said.

“In the clay modelling competition, the topic was announced on the spot and I made two figures — a person performing bhangra and another one beating a dhol,” Harjit said.

A Happy Moment

“The topic of the day was ‘Happy Moment’ and I believe when people are happy, their most quintessential reaction is dancing,” Harjit said.

“After this competition, I participated in the cartoon-making event where I sketched a scene showing how common man is suffering after the hike in petrol and diesel prices. They have started using bicycles instead of two and four wheelers,” he added.

“The scene also depicts petrol pump workers crying as nobody is visiting their stations for refueling,” he said.

“I used sketching pencil and water colours for the competition, the fact that earned me appreciation from the judges,” Harjit said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018