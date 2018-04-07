In a first, Panjab University advertises vice-chancellor’s post

Established in the independent India in 1947 with roots in the Lahore varsity, Panjab University has advertised the vice-chancellor’s post for the first time in its history.

Last date for submitting applications is April 30.

Tenure of the present V-C, Prof Arun Kumar Grover, will end on July 22 this year. He has ruled out applying for the post.

A selection-cum-search committee will be interviewing the candidates before sending the names of shortlisted ones to the Vice-President, who is the varsity’s chancellor.

The advertisement states that the applicant is expected to be “a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities as well as teaching and research credentials”. The applicant needs to have at least 10 years of experience as a professor in a university or in an equivalent position in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation.

Grover got extension in 2015

Prof Grover, who had joined PU as the vice-chancellor on July 23, 2012, got an extension in 2015 just before he was set to retire.

Grover said he will not be applying for the post.

“I have already completed my two terms and have no plan to continue. In fact, I have almost shifted out of my place,” he said. “The Vice-President’s office has asked the university to advertise the post. No directions were given in the PU calendar on the appointment. Therefore, it is the chancellor’s call.”

A PU alumnus, Grover did his MSc (honours) from the physics department in 1973 and went on to attain a doctorate from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1979.

In the varsity’s history, only two V-Cs — RC Paul and RP Bambah — have served three terms.

The V-C’s post carries a basic pay of Rs 75,000 per month along with Rs 5,000 as special allowance and dearness allowance as applicable under the Sixth Pay Commission. Further, a rent-free, semi-furnished accommodation is also provided on the campus.