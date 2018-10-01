In Sector 17 makeover, Chandigarh’s map to be engraved in front of Neelam Theatre

As part of the Sector 17’s grand makeover, a 30X30 metre map of the City Beautiful will be engraved in front of Neelam theatre. The map will be made of metal, stone and concrete. It will cost ₹1 crore and the project, which will take three months to complete, will start by October end.

Gurjot Singh, associate architect of the Architectural Studio, Delhi, consultant for the project, said, “This map will rejuvenate the main part of Sector 17 plaza. It will illuminate during night. Visitors will come to know about the city and the map will be a guide for the tourists. As far as the other projects of city plaza are concerned, it will begin in December this year.”

Urban Park to be completed in December

The work on Urban Park behind the theatre and subway from Sector 17 and Rose Garden in Sector 16 is half way to its completion. The Urban Park will be developed on the pattern of Hyde Park in London on nine acre vacant land behind Neelam theatre next to the football stadium.

The landscaped park will host food courts, cycle tracks, parking, and LED lighting. The park will also have game stations for children besides a walking track. There will also be an amphitheatre, public hill for large gatherings, football ground with integrated pavilion, video screens and other multi-purpose playgrounds for recreational sports. The project cost is around ₹11 crore and will be completed in December this year.

Regarding the subway connecting Rose Garden in Sector 16 to Sector 17, the structure is complete and will be opened in December this year. The subway will have multilevel plazas with an integrated amphitheatre and recreational facilities. The cost of project is ₹9 crore.

Other works to begin in December

Landscaping: The plaza, which is spread across 27 acres, is getting a major landscape makeover with new paving, plantation, furniture and lighting. The plaza has been sequenced into 17 zones with primary and overlapping activities that encourage several sequences of movement in various seasons and times of the day such that the area becomes a dynamic, self-sustaining entity. The cost of project is ₹25 crore and will be completed in one year.

Golf carts and cycles: There will be taxi, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw stands along the outer edge of the plaza. These stands/drop-off points will be a walking distance from golf cart stands, which will run on dedicated track for seamless movement within the plaza. All parking places other than the MC smart parking will have golf cart stands.

Segregated cycle stands: These will come up within the plaza and along the parking areas for visitors and workers. Provisions will be made for barrier-free movement for pedestrians/cyclists/non-motorised vehicles at key junctions and crossings within the sector and along the periphery by providing table-tops and traffic calming measures.

