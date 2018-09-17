Intelligent transport system: World Bank asks Chandigarh to re-examine ‘ineligibility’ allegations by agencies

The intelligent public transportation system is set to be delayed by two more months as the World Bank has asked the Chandigarh administration to re-examine the allegations levelled by the two agencies, qualifying the technical bids, claiming each other’s ineligibility for the project.

In June this year, two consortiums, of three and four agencies, qualifying the technical bids had levelled allegations of ineligibility against each other, after which the Chandigarh transport department sent the report to the World Bank.

Amit Talwar, director, transport, said, “World Bank has asked us to re-examine their complaints before opening the financial bids. But, for this we have to take permission from the UT adviser. To complete the entire process, it will take at least two months.”

About the project

The World Bank in 2014 had chosen Chandigarh among the four cities, besides Jaipur, Bhopal and Mira-Bhayandar (suburb of Thane near Mumbai), for modernisation of transport system.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Chandigarh administration and World Bank in June 2016.

A year later, Chandigarh appointed a consultant, who prepared a detailed project report of the project.

The World Bank gave technical evaluation the go ahead in May to upgrade the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

It was in November 2017 when the Chandigarh transport department first invited tenders for the project, and opened the technical bids in March this year. It was to open the financial bids in June.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 15:12 IST